BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Firefighters are battling a huge junkyard fire in Bucks County which started on Thursday afternoon.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The flames broke out inside the Keystone Trade Center in Falls Township just after 1 p.m. Massive flames and black smoke filled the air.

So far there are no injuries reported and there is no word on a cause at this time.