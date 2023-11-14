(WHTM) — A winning Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $2.26 million was sold in Pennsylvania for the Monday, November 13 drawing.

According to the Pennsylvania, the jackpot-winning ticket was sold to a player in Washington County at the SHOP ‘n SAVE, located at 617 West Pike St. in Canonsburg. The store earned a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, more than 56,400 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. The lottery encourages players to check every ticket, every time.

The Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets are sold until prizes have been claimed and tickets have been validated.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Winning tickets purchases at a retailer should immediately be signed on the back. Online winnings appear in a player’s account after a claim has been processed.