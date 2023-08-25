WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced that a Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1.7 million was sold.

According to the lottery, the ticket was sold at Sunrise Market Inc. in Honesdale, Wayne County. The store earned a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The ticket correctly matched the six winning numbers, 3-7-8-11-36-41, from the Thursday, August 24 drawing.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated.

Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto winners can claim prizes up to one year from the drawing date.

Winning tickets purchased at a retailer should immediately be signed on the back and online winnings will automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim is processed.

More information on how to file a claim can be found on palottery.com.



More than 55,400 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Lottery players should check every ticket, every time.