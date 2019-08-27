Mattel releases dolls in honor of activists

Children everywhere are going to get the chance to have historical female role models as Barbie dolls according to CNN.

Mattel toy company announced they have honored Rosa Parks and Sally Ride with their very own Barbie dolls on Monday, which was Women’s Equality Day.

The company revealed the new dolls as a part of the latest addition to Barbie’s Inspiring Women’s series. Its mission is to honor historical role models who paved the way for generations of girls to dream bigger than before.

CNN reports that Amelia Earhart, Katherine Johnson, and Frida Kahlo are also part of this collection and the dolls come with educational material about their lives.

Despite positive reaction to the dolls, some people on social media have said that the dolls give an unrealistic representation of women’s bodies.

“Both Sally Ride and Rosa Parks made the world better for future generations of girls. By celebrating their achievements with dolls made in their likeness, we hope girls will be inspired to pursue their dreams,” a spokesperson told CNN.

According to Mattel, research has shown that starting at the age of five, many girls are less likely than boys to view their own gender as smart and begin to lose confidence in their own competence.

Information from https://www.cnn.com