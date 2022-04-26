In the last few weeks, we haven’t been able to shake off the chill, but improvements are on the way into early next month. Warmer air will return as cold air retreats closer to the north pole. An active jet stream across the west coast will keep weather systems flowing through the country, which also means wetter weather for us. As we tap into warm, moist Gulf air, some thunderstorms will be possible by the middle of next week. We do expect May to be wetter than average as a whole, with several opportunities for steady rain or storms.

The start of the month will feature more average temperatures with 60s and 70s being common. There will be some cooler days, but not as sharply cold as some days were this month. While it’s unclear just how warm the second half of the month will be, odds don’t favor any summer heat yet as a trough remains positioned over the northern United States. Any 85 or 90 degree weather will likely have to wait until the very end of the month or perhaps June.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo