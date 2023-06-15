(WHTM)– Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Joanna McClinton was in Washington D.C. Thursday.

She was one of many lawmakers invited to the White House to discuss the future of abortion access since Roe v. Wade was overturned almost a year ago.

McClinton said conversations included what access to abortion could look like in a divided government, just like Pennsylvania. The expansion of abortion services was also discussed.

“Right now in America, only one in three women have access to this type of healthcare,” McClinton said. “That being said, we need to make sure that in states where it’s still available, it’s still legal, it’s still safe, that we recognize. We’re not just serving women in PA, we’re serving our neighbors in Ohio and West Virginia where it is outlawed and we have to make sure we have an expansion of services, not limiting the services, and doing everything possible to make sure that one day, Pennsylvania’s not Texas.”

Most abortions are now banned in 14 states, following the Dobbs ruling.