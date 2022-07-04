CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On June 24 at approximately 7:55 a.m. the East Pennsboro Township Police (EPTP) responded to a fight near Holtz Road and Tower Road in Enola.

When the officers arrived they saw a man on a motorcycle who fled the scene at a high speed.

The victim said he was assaulted and thrown to the ground; The victim also reported that his motorcycle had been damaged by the suspect.

After an investigation, the EPTP determined that the suspect was Riley Bowers of Mechanicsburg. Charges have been filed and a preliminary hearing has been set to be heard by Magisterial District Judge Sanderson.