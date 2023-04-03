MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Borough of Mechanicsburg announced that the state has awarded the Borough two state grants totaling nearly a million dollars. Both will be used to fund infrastructure improvements and a community park in the heart of the downtown business district.

With the support of Senator Mike Regan (R-31), Mechanicsburg will receive more than $675 thousand from both the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA), an independent agency of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), and the Local Share Account (LSA) program, which uses gaming revenue to support projects in the public interest.

Additionally, a second grant from the DCED’s Keystone Communities Program for $300,000 was awarded directly to the Mechanicsburg Borough and supported by Senator Mike Regan.

Senator Regan commented that the funding made available through the Commonwealth Financing Authority will provide the support necessary to move forward with these important community projects. “These projects will make a positive impact on the residents who live in these communities, and I look forward to their completion.”

The project is being spearheaded by both the Borough and the Downtown Mechanicsburg Partnership’s RENAISSANCE Preservation and Revitalization Project.

The RENAISSANCE Mechanicsburg Project calls for a gathering space that will activate downtown commerce and bring greater vitality and opportunity to the 412 businesses, 3,900+ residents located within one mile of Center Square, and the 100,000+ residents located within five miles of the location.

A new community park will draw many of these residents and visitors downtown for events, commerce, and community activities.

The project involves the transformation of a currently vacant lot into an open park area and event space that will serve as an anchor for business development and transit, as well as a cultural, historical, and social grounding for the Borough.

It will focus on creating a safer, long-needed traffic, bike, and pedestrian-friendly environment along with traffic calming enhancements and wayfinding signage. It will also give residents greater mobility both within and beyond the Borough through enhanced public transit strategies.

The Partnership’s RENAISSANCE Project will create the Borough’s only open multifunction community space that will define Mechanicsburg now and for generations to come.

Construction is estimated to begin in late summer or early fall.