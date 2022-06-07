CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County Judge Christylee L. Peck sentenced Alison Morris to seven years to 14 years in prison for the October 26, 2020 stabbing death of her boyfriend Ryan Young. On April 7, 2022, Morris pleaded no contest to the charge of voluntary manslaughter.

Morris and Young lived together, with their children, in an apartment in Upper Allen Township. During an argument, Morris fatally stabbed Young in the leg severing his femoral artery.

Family members of Young were present for the sentencing and shared the impact that Young’s death has had on their family. They explained how Young feared ending his relationship with Morris because of threats that Morris had made towards their children.

Cumberland County District Attorney Seán M. McCormack presented text messages between Young and Morris to the courtroom where Young expressed concern for the safety of his children in response to Morris’ threats.

“Ryan’s death was tragic. One might say his death was senseless. However, he stayed in a relationship with Morris to protect his children, in doing so he accomplished his goal but at the sacrifice of his own life. His sister Brittany may have said it best today when she told Judge Peck, ‘In the sense that he was protecting his children, his death will never be senseless to me.’,” said McCormack.

Upper Allen Police conducted the investigation of Youngs death.