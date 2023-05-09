MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Empty buildings are filling back up in Mechanicsburg and that is just what leaders want.

“We want to just add that little extra something that brings people down for a good bite to eat or drink with friends,” said Mechanicsburg Borough Manager Layne Thompson.

Thompson says the Borough is growing and leaders want a little something for residents and visitors.

“We want to put places in every single foot that they can,” he said.

One restaurant that caught fire in December of 2021, will soon catch the attention of residents for a different reason.

The Gingerbread Man, a staple in Mechanicsburg, has a future in sight. Owner Richard Phelan said doors should be open in the next two to three months.

“We can’t wait to start putting the place back together, there’s a saying at the Gingerbread Man see and be seen, everyone wants to see, and everybody wants to be seen,” said Phelan.

Another restaurant that recently opened is Revolutionary Hot Sauce on 30 South Market Street.

“I don’t think there is anybody like us really were doing the smash burgers, Nashville hot chicken, wings and just incorporating the spice into the menu where we can,” said Owner Timothy Myers.

The hot sauce eatery and brewpub also prides itself on another cooler fact, “I had a sauce on hot ones actually,” said Myers.

For Spiderman fans, that means Tom Holland tried a Central Pennsylvania hot sauce.