Meteorologist Brett Thackara celebrates 10 years on Daybreak

On August 3, 2009, Meteorologist Brett Thackara made his Daybreak debut.

He was joining then Daybreak anchor Cara Moore on the broadcast which at that time ran from 5-7 a.m.

Brett says a lot has changed over the last decade, like the start time of the show — which now airs from 4:30 – 7 a.m.

He also mentions technology has changed and that the Daybreak team has grown from two to four.

Friday morning on Daybreak, the team took a look back at Brett’s first broadcast and highlights from the last 10 years.

