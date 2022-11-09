(WBRE/WYOU) – The Associated Press has called the race for the 9th Congressional District of Pennsylvania in favor of Republican Dan Meuser.

Meuser worked as a businessman in Pennsylvania for over two decades before starting his political career in politics in 2011 working as Governor Tom Corbett’s Secretary of Revenue.

As Secretary of Revenue, Meuser says he worked to reform the department from a tax collection agency into a taxpayer advocacy agency.

According to the Council on State Taxation, Meuser brought Pennsylvania’s revenue department ranking from a D to an A-, the most significant improvement of any state in the country.

The 9th Congressional District covers Carbon County, Columbia County, Lebanon County, Montour County, and Schuylkill County, as well as parts of Berks County, Luzerne County, and Northumberland County.

Following his role as Secretary of Revenue, Meuser decided to run for the 9th Congressional District in 2018 for the Republican party. Meuser successfully won the seat in 2018 and again in 2020. His win in this election marks his third term as representative for his district.

Meuser says he will “fight for an economy that works for everyone, a tax system that values the middle class, and to protect and strengthen Social Security and Medicare.”

Democratic candidate Amanda Waldman ran against Meuser for the 9th Congressional District seat.

Waldman is currently a member of the Lycoming County Commissioners Diversability Committee, a financial representative in the Medicare industry, and a board member for her local Center for Independent Living.