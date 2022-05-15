TODAY: Midday Clearing W/ PM Showers/Storms Developing from West to East. Hi 80. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Shower, Mild. Lo 62. Winds: Calm.

MONDAY: Line Of Gusty Storms Noon-4p. Hi 79. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Yesterday we saw hit or miss showers and downpours that did result in over an inch of rain in certain spots. Meanwhile, some areas barely got any rain! This morning, we’re starting off cloudy…and as some clearing takes place by mid-day, we expect additional showers and storms to develop this afternoon. Much like yesterday, they’ll be widely scattered but a few briefly heavier downpours are possible before the activity winds down this evening.

We expect more storms to develop Monday ahead of the cold front. With stronger dynamics to work with, severe weather is possible depending on the timing of storms. If clouds and showers push through at or prior to noon, storms will be benign. However, if storms hold off until the mid-afternoon, we may be looking at a line (or a couple lines) of storms capable of producing locally damaging gusts and hail. Either way, it looks like areas east of the Susquehanna have the highest chance for severe weather. This front sweeps through by early evening Monday, ushering in drier and cooler air Monday night.

Tuesday and Wednesday look like comfortable days with highs in the low 70s and overnight lows in the low 50s. Another taste of summer though is coming toward the end of next week as highs soar well into the 80s (possibly near 90 on Saturday) with humidity creeping up by Friday as well. A few showers are possible Friday along with a pop-up storm Friday and Saturday, but most of the time it will be dry with a lack of a real trigger mechanism.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo