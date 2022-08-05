HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doctors Grater, Williams, and Sandusky from Mid State Dental and Doctor Pepper from OMSI are bringing their annual free dental day to Harrisburg for its 34th year. The clinic will take place on Friday, September 23 at Mid State Dental, located at 4129 Locust Lane in Harrisburg.

The clinic is by appointment only; Registration opens on August 24.

Free dental work will be provided to the first 100 patients. Services include cleaning, filling, or extractions.

For more information, visit Mid State Dental’s website at www.friedmangrater.com, or call 717-657-3326.