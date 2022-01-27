Middletown Area High School student tased by SRO during fight

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A student at Middletown Area High School was tased by a school resource officer responding to a fight on Jan. 26, according to the district superintendent.

According to Superintendent of Schools Dr. Chelton Hunter, at 11:01 a.m. an assistant principal and District School Resource Officer (SRO) responded to a fight that broke out during a scheduled lunch period.

During the three-minute incident, the district confirmed that the officer used a taser on one student.

Videos of the incident have circulated on social media over the past 24 hours.

“These images do not represent the universal values that the Middletown Area School District strives to instill in our student body,” said Dr. Hunter in a statement released to abc27 on Thursday afternoon. “They also don’t reflect on the staff who are employed to support our students on a daily basis.”

School officials say Lower Swatara Police will be handling the incident and the status of the SRO and students involved are unknown at this time.

The full statement from Dr. Hunter can be read below:

Dear Middletown Parents and Guardians, I would like to take this opportunity to provide some factual pieces of information to the events that transpired on Wednesday, January 26th at the Middletown Area High School. At approximately 11:01 a.m., there was a fight that broke out during a scheduled lunch period. In an effort to get the situation under control, the high school assistant principal and the District School Resource Officer (SRO) needed to intervene due to the escalating nature of the situation. Both of these individuals regularly monitor all lunch periods. During the 3-minute confrontation, the SRO deployed his taser on one of the students involved in the fight. Several videos and images of what happened yesterday are circulating on social media. These images do not represent the universal values that the Middletown Area School District strives to instill in our student body. They also don’t reflect on the staff who are employed to support our students on a daily basis. The school district also understands that hearing about, witnessing, or actually being tased in school is very concerning. The school environment should be one of excitement and joy where students are provided a proper place to learn, grow, and prosper. The Middletown Area School District is committed to making sure we move forward from this event. We will continue to strive to make sure our schools are places where students don’t have to worry about random acts of violence by evaluating our current safety protocols and procedures. Dr. Chelton Hunter

Superintendent of Schools

