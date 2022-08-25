MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Middletown, Dauphin County was arrested on multiple sex offenses, including rape of a child.

According to Middletown Borough Police Department, 22 year old Aaron Cungin was arrested after an incident occurred in the area of the Pinefield Apartments on Thursday, Aug 24 at 3:36 p.m.

The incident involved a child under the age of 13 years old, according to police. Cunagin was charged with the following:

Rape of a Child

Indecent Assault

Unlawful Contact with a Minor

Corruption Of Minors

Indecent Exposure

Cunagin was arraigned at Dauphin County Booking and is incarcerated at the Dauphin County Correctional Facility after being unable to post $150,000 bail.