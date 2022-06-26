MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for a missing girl from Middletown, Dauphin County.

According to Middletown Police, they are searching for 12-year-old Malacha Battle. Battle was last seen in Harrisburg on Saturday, June 25 at around 7 p.m.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Middletown Police has reason to be concerned with her safety.

Battle is four feet six inches tall and 135 pounds.

Anyone with information is to contact Middletown Police at 717-558-6900.