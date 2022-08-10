CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Brad Koplinski, a Cumberland County attorney, has been temporarily suspended by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court as of August 10. The suspension will last until the court takes further action.

In June of 2022, Koplinski pled guilty to 15 counts of child pornography.

A criminal complaint in 2020 led the attorney general’s office to find over 40 pornographic images/erotica of children on Koplinski’s laptop and USB drives.