CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s Hometown Heroes receive a military honor for helping Santa Claus.

After serving 20 years in the Army, retired sergeant first class Dan Farrow and his wife Andrea opened the Battery Plus store in Camp Hill.

The Farrow’s business became a top collection point for Toys for Tots program last year. For their efforts, the US Marine Corps Reserve thanked the couple and its staff, with its Toys for Tots Commanders award.