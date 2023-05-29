(WHTM) — The weather couldn’t have been better for Memorial Day ceremonies and remembrances across the Midstate today.

In York, the annual laying of the wreath honored all the York County servicemembers who died while serving their country. One veteran told abc27 he lost two close friends while serving in Vietnam and still thinks about them all the time.

“I had 50 years of family growing up, kids, grandkids. Those guys in Vietnam, that died in Vietnam had none of that. And it just goes through me like a knife,” said Rick Hahn, a York County Vietnam veteran.

The Gold Star Healing and Peace Garden honors nearly 800 York County servicemembers who died in World War I, World War II, the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War. As well as hundreds more from all across Pennsylvania who were killed as part of the War on Terror.

Music also filled Chocolate Town Park leading up to the Memorial Day Ceremony in Derry Township.

The park was filled with people of all ages who took the time to remember the meaning of Memorial Day.

“We need to remember the sacrifices of the fallen and their family members and it’s really nice to see a big turnout like this and so many people took a couple of minutes out of their day to actually remember those sacrifices,” said Paul Gaspich, a former United States Army Captain.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Veterans Memorial Band provided music and the Derry Township Police Honor Guard performed the rifle salute.

In Cumberland County, Mount Zion Cemetery in Monroe Township held its annual ceremony to honor those who gave all for our nation’s freedom. A former district attorney, common pleas judge and veteran Skip Ebert spoke at the event, reflecting on why the day is so important.

“It’s a strong emotion, you know. I hate to say it but sometimes I come to tears thinking about those guys and them just being gone. When you think about the sacrifice they made so that we can live the life of freedom that we have, it’s hard to speak about it,” said Ebert.

The cemetery is the final resting place of veterans from the Civil War to present-day conflicts.