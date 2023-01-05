HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Midstate Congressman Scott Perry continues to fight against Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) attempts to win Speaker of the United States House of Representatives.

Perry and approximately 20 Republicans are opposing McCarthy’s bid for speaker, sending the vote into chaos.

“Scott Perry really is serving as a key figure in this divisive debate that’s happening in Congress right now,” said Danielle Gross, director of communications at Shelly Lyons Public Affairs and Communications.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

But why?

“Perry being the chair of that Freedom Caucus, he’s responding to what his members want, what they campaigned on,” said Christopher Nicholas, veteran Republican political consultant.

Perry certainly did not campaign for more power at the top.

“They want more power towards the bottom, which is rank and file members, and they are. Also, there’s a lot of pent-up demand for change, because the Republicans took back the House in November, but the Democrats had it for four years,” added Nicholas.

Regardless of what Perry and the other holdouts want, McCarthy needs 2018 votes to become the speaker of the House.

On the 11th ballot, McCarthy got only 200 votes before the House adjourned for the night.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

“Republicans need some time to digest all of the potential deals and semi-deals they’ve put in place, and you just can’t do that with having to constantly run to the floor and vote,” said Nicholas.

Both parties have pointed out that without a House Speaker, the United States is handicapped.

Article One of the Constitution says nothing can be done until a speaker is elected.

“If we had a disaster tomorrow, all assistance or action from Congress would be stalled due to this,” added Gross.

So, the million dollar question — how long can this go on for?

The short answer — as long as it takes.

Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.

“Everyone’s getting a little tired of sitting around all day not doing anything. And sometimes the threat of inaction, hurting your own personal calendar and schedule, sometimes that can motivate people,” concluded Nicholas.