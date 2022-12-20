(WHTM) — Law enforcement agencies in multiple counties across the Midstate will be participating in the “Decide to Ride” initiative this New Year’s season.

According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, law enforcement agencies in York, Lancaster, Dauphin, Cumberland, and Lebanon Counties will be participating in the “Decide to Ride” initiative. The imitative is co-sponsored by Anheuser-Bush, MADD, and UBER.

The purpose of the initiative is to help deter drunk driving and maximize safety on the roadways this New Year’s season, says the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department.

The New Year’s imitative will become active on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. The incentive is set to begin on Dec. 20, 2022, and it will end on Jan. 2, 2023.

If you’d like to take advantage of the offer, you can enter code rnzmoZdwRgk into your digital wallet. The voucher will gain you access for one free ride.