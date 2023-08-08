CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Geno Giza, a fly fisherman, wants to encourage boaters and anglers to work together when out on the water.

“I think it’s a matter of there not aware of what they’re doing, the instinct is to pick up speed and paddle in front of the angler,” said Giza.

Giza doesn’t have a problem with people boating in the same waters where people fish.

But he does think some boaters don’t know the right way to coexist with anglers.

For starters, he says boaters should aim to stay behind fishers, but if the water isn’t deep enough.

“Then the angler should take a couple of steps forward until he realizes there is enough depth of water for the boater to bypass him,” said Giza.

Giza says if you’re in a boat, let the current drift you by, and good communication is key.

“‘Hey, hey angler, Mr. Fisherman, how are you doing today?’ Engage in a conversation,” said Giza.

One kayaker we found on the Yellow Breeches agrees and says it’s important to know what’s going on around you.

“Because it’s rough when somebody’s in the water and you’re trying to get around them, you gotta be careful with their line, if they’re using hooks gotta watch out for that,” said kayaker Julie Ritts.

The Pennsylvania Fish and boating commission says to know your route before you hit the water.

“Definitely do some research, know the waterway you are going to be doing your either fishing or boating activity in. If it’s a higher paddling area just be mindful that if you are out there trying to fish that area there are going to be more paddlers and if its a heavier fishing area, vice versa,” said waterways conservation officer Lacie Mosteller.

For Giza, he says there’s another solution.

Anglers leave the water around noon when water temperatures rise, the fish get anxious and are much harder to catch.

“So instead of fishing for the trout at that point, simply leave the water, it’s close to noon, you leave the water, and the boaters normally show up at noon, they get in the water, so it’s a win-win situation everybody’s happy including the trout,” said Giza.

It’s important to remember that the water is for everyone.