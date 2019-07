HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An estimated 40,000 people attended the City of Harrisburg’s “Food Truck Festival” in Riverfront Park.

More than 40 different food trucks lined Front Street, which was closed to traffic, so attendees could walk freely along the riverfront.

On every menu, it seemed, a heaping dose of freedom on this 243rd birthday of the United States of America – so we posed the question to a few people fueling up on food: what does the 4th mean to you?