HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A group of more than 140 local government leaders in Pennsylvania have signed a joint letter asking the state legislature to oppose increases in the weight of tractor-trailers on state roads and bridges.

The group includes mayors, supervisors, sheriffs, and police chiefs and mentioned the Fern Hollow bridge collapse in their letter to state lawmakers.

“We have the third-largest number of state-owned bridges in the country, with over half over 50 years older,” the officials wrote in the March 8 letter. “More than 3,100 of these bridges have been determined to be in ‘poor condition,’ the same rating assigned to the Fern Hollow bridge. “Allowing even heavier trucks than are legal today would only make the current situation worse,”

Along with infrastructure concerns, retired Police Chief Scott Bohn, who is the executive director of the Pennsylvania Association of Chiefs of Police, talked about the serious risks of heavier trucks to the public.

“Let’s be very clear – heavier trucks are more dangerous trucks,” he said. “Besides the safety issues of collapsing bridges, adding weight increases stopping distance increases the chance of crashes and can turn minor fender benders into serious injuries and serious injuries into fatalities. Heavier trucks make the public less safe.”