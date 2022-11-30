This gun was detected by TSA in a traveler’s carry-on bag at Washington Dulles International Airport on Nov. 28. (TSA photo)

DULLES, Va. (WHTM) — A man from Camp Hill was cited after a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer at Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) found the man attempted to bring a loaded handgun onto his flight.

According to TSA, the man attempted to bring a loaded handgun onto his flight on Monday, Nov. 28. The 9 mm. handgun was loaded with eight bullets.

As the Cumberland County man entered the security checkpoint, the X-ray unit alerted the TSA officer to take a closer look at the contents of the man’s bag, the TSA said. TSA officials say they notified the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority police, who then confiscated the gun and cited the man on a weapons charge.

Bringing a gun to an airport checkpoint carries huge consequences. TSA officers detected 5,972 firearms on passengers or in their carry-on bags at checkpoints last year. A total of 86% of these guns were loaded, according to TSA officials.

“With the Thanksgiving holiday travel season behind us, our TSA officers remain focused on their mission to continue to stop weapons from being carried through our security checkpoints,” said Scott T. Johnson, TSA Federal Security Director for the airport. “Firearms are not permitted through a security checkpoint because passengers should not have access to a firearm during a flight. This even applies to travelers with concealed carry permits or who are enrolled in the TSA PreCheck® program. Individuals who bring their guns to a security checkpoint face a stiff federal financial civil penalty. Travelers may take their gun on their trip by packing it properly to be transported with cargo and checked baggage.”