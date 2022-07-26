Camp Hill (WHTM) – At the intersection of Market and 27th Streets in Camp Hill is a marker that’s rather easy to miss. It just a little tiny rock, with a plaque in front of it, placed by the Questers Yellow Breeches Chapter #789 in 1978.

It stone doesn’t record any historical event; it’s just a simple mile marker, showing that at this spot you are 101 miles from Philadelphia, and 183 miles from Pittsburgh. If you check the west side of the stone you will also learn you’re three miles from Harrisburg.

But it doesn’t just indicate miles; it harkens back to one the first efforts to tie the two ends of the state together-The Pennsylvania Road.

In the late 1700’s the only place to find a well paved road in Pennsylvania was in and around towns like Philadelphia. Most roads were dirt-when they weren’t mud.

In 1792 the Philadelphia to Lancaster turnpike was chartered. Funded partly by the state, as well as private investors, it opened in 1795 made travel between the two cities much faster, not to mention more comfortable. A full fledged Turnpike Boom was well underway, in almost every state.

Soon other turnpikes were in the works-the beginning of a major turnpike boom in the state. The marker in Camp Hill was placed by the Harrisburg to Chambersburg Turnpike Corporation. Eventually six local turnpikes were stitched together: the Philadelphia to Lancaster Turnpike, the Harrisburg to Chambersburg Turnpike, Chambersburg and Bedford Turnpike, Bedford and Somerset Turnpike, Somerset and Greensburg Turnpike, and the Greensburg and Pittsburgh Turnpike. Together they formed the Pennsylvania Road. By 1820 the entire road was surfaced with stone, with toll houses to collect fees from travelers.

But by that these early turnpikes were facing competition. The Turnpike Boom was supplanted by Canal Fever. Canals could transport more goods cheaper than a wagon on a road. Then railroads came along, could carry much more, much cheaper-and much, much faster. (They would eventually spell the deaths of the canals.)

Turnpikes revenues dried up, and the whole concept was abandoned-at least until the Pennsylvania Turnpike was built. The problem of rural dirt roads persisted until the Pinchot Roads started being built in the 1930s.

But the turnpike roads are still with us. We use them every day, and we still have a few markers to remind us of how these road came to be.