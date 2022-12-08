PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Penn Township Police Officer was dispatched to help an owl who was injured on the side of the road.

On Dec. 5 at around 10:22 p.m., Penn Township Police Officer, David Irvin, was dispatched to the area of Wilson Avenue near Karen Lane for an injured owl that was laying on the roadway, according to police.

Officer Irvin searched and located the owl, who was face down on the shoulder of the road. After the officer moved the owl, he noticed its beak was covered in blood and the owl was acting lethargic, police say.

The officer was able to get in contact with a representative of the Pennsylvania Association of Wildlife Rehabilitators, who responded and took custody of the owl, police say.

According to police it is believed that the owl suffered a head injury.

The Penn Township Police Department reported that the owl is alive and is being cared for at a local rehabilitation center. Police are thanking the individual who called 911. They are also thanking Officer Irvin who responded, located, and contacted the Pennsylvania Association of Wildlife Rehabilitators for their assistance.