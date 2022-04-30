DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Promoting and preserving affordable housing in the region is a goal for a local organization.

The group “We Build Together” and its team members working on homes in Dauphin, Cumberland, and Perry Counties.

The organization is all about revitalizing communities in the region and helping elderly homeowners, the disabled, and low-income families with children and veterans fix up their homes so they can enjoy them.

Volunteers sid it is time well spent, and they feel honored to help out.

“The goal is to keep people in their homes. People who are elderly and need home improvements and can’t afford it, we will come out and do it for them, ” volunteer BIll Toner said.



The home improvement efforts will continue tomorrow and Monday