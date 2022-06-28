YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — More people found out their HIV status this year than last year, a key statistic during a push for outreach. June 27 marks national HIV testing day, and Family First Health in York was among the many Midstate organizations encouraging people to get tested.

Thirty seven people agreed to be tested by Family First Health on June 27, and Family First leaders say that’s a big improvement.

“Last year, due to COVID, we were only able to test about ten for our event. So definitely much better this year, and in 2020 we had to cancel the event, so just being able to have the event again was great,” said Nicole Buchanan, Lead Medical Case Manager at Family First Health.

Family First offers free HIV testing every weekday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., no appointment required.