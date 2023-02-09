SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — There is a need for more police officers, and one Midstate township is hoping you will sign up and answer the call.

The Swatara Township Police Department is in need of officers, like many departments locally and nationally. Fewer people are applying for the positions,

The department says in 2003, around 486 people applied for two spots. In 2022, only 17 applied., After working through the hiring process, the department ended up with no applicants.

“We are trying to be a lot more creative this year we are reaching into the community grassroots efforts to reach community organizations and civic groups to try and attract a broader base of individuals to our profession,” Lt. Time Shatto said.

“The starting salary for our township is $50,000 and we want people to know we have annual increases in pay, and we also have an extensive benefits package as well,” Cpl. Brandon Pokrop said.

You can find the link to apply by clicking here.

The deadline to sign up is on Friday, Feb. 10.