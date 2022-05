(WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s primary election is on May 17 and voters will need to check where to cast their ballots before heading to the polls.

Midstate residents can check the most updated information from their county’s election supervisors for where to head on election day to cast their vote.

New voter registrations were due by May 2 and applications for both mail-in and absentee ballots must be submitted to one’s county election board by May 10.

Adams County Polling Places

Elections and Voter Registration in Adams County is located at 117 Baltimore Street, Room 106​, in Gettysburg. They can be contacted at 717-337-9832.

Cumberland County Polling Places

The Cumberland County Bureau of Elections is located at 1601 Ritner Hwy, Suite 201 in Carlisle and can be reached at 717-240-6385. For a full list of Cumberland County polling places visit the Bureau of Elections website.

Dauphin County Polling Places

Voting District Location Berrysburg Borough – Berrysburg Community Building 155 N Chestnut Street Berrysburg, PA 17005 Conewago Township – 1st Precinct Historic Acres of Hershey 3425 Old Hershey Rd Elizabethtown, PA 17022 Conewago Township – 2nd Precinct Historic Acres of Hershey 3425 Old Hershey Rd Elizabethtown, PA 17022 Dauphin Borough – New Dauphin Borough Building 200 Church St Dauphin, PA 17018 Derry Township – 1st Precinct Lower Dauphin Field House Multi-Purpose Room 251 Quarry Rd Hummelstown, PA 17033 Derry Township – 2nd Precinct Hershey Public Library 701 Cocoa Ave Room 2 Hershey, PA 17033 Derry Township – 3rd Precinct Hershey Volunteer Fire Department Training Room 21 W Caracas Ave Hershey, PA 17033 Derry Township – 4th Precinct Derry Presbyterian Church 248 E. Derry Rd Hershey, PA 17033 Derry Township – 5th Precinct Hershey Public Library 701 Cocoa Ave Room 1 Hershey, PA 17033 Derry Township – 6th Precinct Hershey Church of the Nazarene 986 East Governor Rd Hershey, PA 17033 Derry Township – 7th Precinct Evangelical Free Church of Hershey 330 Hilltop Rd Hummelstown, PA 17036 Derry Township – 8th Precinct Brownstone Masonic Temple 215 W Governor Rd Hershey, PA 17033 Derry Township – 9th Precinct Crest of Hershey (Clubhouse) 220 Crescent Dr Hershey, PA 17033 Derry Township – 10th Precinct Penn State Health – University Conference Center 30 Conference Dr Hershey, PA 17033 Derry Township – 11th Precinct Brownstone Masonic Temple 215 W. Governor Rd Hershey, PA 17033 Derry Township – 12th Precinct Penn State Health – University Conference Center 30 Conference Dr Hershey, PA 17033 Derry Township – 13th Precinct Evangelical Free Church of Hershey 330 Hilltop Rd Hummelstown, PA 17036 Derry Township – 14th Precinct Hershey Heights 2151 Gramercy Pl Hummelstown, PA 17036 Derry Township – 15th Precinct Lower Dauphin Field House Multi-Purpose Room 251 Quarry Rd Hummelstown, PA 17036 East Hanover Township – 1st Precinct East Hanover Twp Municipal Bldg 8848 Jonestown Rd Grantville, PA 17028 East Hanover Township – 2nd Precinct East Hanover Twp Municipal Bldg. 8848 Jonestown Rd Grantville, PA 17028 Elizabethville Borough – Salem Lutheran Church 205 West Main St Elizabethville, PA 17023 Gratz Borough – Gratz Community Center 125 Center St Gratz, PA 17030 Halifax Borough – Halifax Area Historical Society 228 Market St Halifax, PA 17032 Halifax Township – 1st Precinct Halifax Area Ambulance & Rescue Association 31 Bunker Hill Rd Halifax, PA 17032 Halifax Township – 2nd Precinct Word of Life Chapel 27 Fellowship Dr Halifax, PA 17302 Highspire Borough Citizens Fire House 272 2nd St Highspire, PA 17034 Hummelstown Borough – 1st Precinct Lower Dauphin High School (Cafeteria) 201 S Hanover St Hummelstown, PA 17036 Hummelstown Borough – 2nd Precinct Lower Dauphin High School (Cafeteria) 201 S Hanover St Hummelstown, PA 17036 Jackson Township – Fisherville Volunteer Fire Company 16 Church St Halifax, PA 17032 Jefferson Township – Carsonville Fire House 2990 Powells Valley Rd Halifax, PA 17032 Londonderry Township – 1st Precinct Living Hope Church 3030 Schoolhouse Rd Middletown, PA 17057 Londonderry Township – 2nd Precinct Londonderry Fire Company 2655 Foxianna Rd Middletown, PA 17057 Londonderry Township – 3rd Precinct Bright Hope Fellowship Church 345 N Deodate Rd Middletown, PA 17057 Lower Paxton Township – 1st Precinct Colonial Park Fire Company 433 S Houcks Rd Harrisburg, PA 17109 Lower Paxton Township – 2nd Precinct East Shore Area Library (Lower Level, Room A/B) 4501 Ethel St Harrisburg, PA 17109 Lower Paxton Township – 3rd Precinct Paxtonia Fire Company 125 S Johnson St Harrisburg, PA 17112 Lower Paxton Township – 4th Precinct American Legion Post 272 505 N. Mountain Rd Harrisburg, PA 17112 Lower Paxton Township – 5th Precinct New Lower Paxton Twp Bldg 425 Prince St Harrisburg, PA 17109 Lower Paxton Township – 6th Precinct Calvary United Methodist Church 4700 Locust Ln Harrisburg, PA 17109 Lower Paxton Township – 7th Precinct Northside Elementary School 4520 Devonshire Rd Harrisburg, PA 17109 Lower Paxton Township – 8th Precinct E.H. Phillips Elementary School 100 Oakmont Rd Harrisburg, PA 17109 Lower Paxton Township – 9th Precinct Linglestown Fire Co. #1 5901 Linglestown Rd (brick Bldg) Harrisburg, PA 17112 Lower Paxton Township – 10th Precinct South Side Elementary School 4525 Union Deposit Rd Harrisburg, PA 17111 Lower Paxton Township – 11th Precinct Grace Bible Fellowship Church 1250 Colonial Rd Harrisburg, PA 17112 Lower Paxton Township – 12th Precinct Faith Presbyterian Church 1801 Colonial Rd Harrisburg, PA 17112 Lower Paxton Township – 13th Precinct Trinity Presbyterian Church 6098 Locust Ln Harrisburg, PA 17109 Lower Paxton Township – 14th Precinct Central Dauphin Middle School 4600 Locust Ln Harrisburg, PA 17109 Lower Paxton Township – 15th Precinct United Church of God 1211 Fairmont Dr (Main Ent.) Harrisburg, PA 17112 Lower Paxton Township – 16th Precinct St Thomas United Church of Christ 6490 Linglestown Rd Harrisburg, PA 17112 Lower Paxton Township – 17th Precinct Harrisburg Bible Chapel 5503 Union Deposit Rd Harrisburg, PA 17111 Lower Paxton Township – 18th Precinct Central Dauphin East Middle School 626 Rutherford Rd Harrisburg, PA 17109 Lower Paxton Township – 19th Precinct Linglestown Middle School 1200 N Mountain Rd Harrisburg, PA 17112 Lower Paxton Township – 20th Precinct Mountainview Elementary School 400 Gibbel Rd Harrisburg, PA 17112 Lower Paxton Township – 21st Precinct Faith Presbyterian Church 1801 Colonial Rd Harrisburg, PA 17112 Lower Paxton Township – 22nd Precinct Paxtonia Elementary School 6135 Jonestown Rd Harrisburg, PA 17112 Lower Paxton Township – 23rd Precinct Dauphin County Technical School 6001 Locust Ln Harrisburg, PA 17109 Lower Paxton Township – 24th Precinct Linglestown Middle School 1200 N Mountain Rd Harrisburg, PA 17112 Lower Paxton Township – 25th Precinct The Village of Laurel Ridge 399 Ring Neck Dr Harrisburg, PA 17112 Lower Paxton Township – 26th Precinct Susquehanna Valley Evangelical Free Church 6433 Union Deposit Rd Harrisburg, PA 17111 Lower Paxton Township – 27th Precinct East Shore Baptist Church 6721 Jonestown Rd Harrisburg, PA 17112 Lower Swatara Township – 1st Precinct Lower Swatara Township Fire House 1350 Fulling Mill Rd Middletown, PA 17057 Lower Swatara Township – 2nd Precinct Lower Swatara Township Building 1499 Spring Garden Dr Middletown, PA 17057 Lower Swatara Township – 3rd Precinct Rosedale Church of the Nazarene 1901 Rosedale Ave Middletown, PA 17057 Lower Swatara Township – 4th Precinct Lower Swatara Township Fire House 1350 Fulling Mill Rd Middletown, PA 17057 Lykens Borough – 1st Ward Fire House 560 S 2nd St Lykens, PA 17048 Lykens Borough – 2nd Ward Fire House 560 S 2nd St Lykens, PA 17048 Lykens Township – Municipal Building 2073 E Middle Rd Lykens, PA 17048 Middle Paxton Township – 1st Precinct Township Building 10 Elizabeth Ave Dauphin, PA 17018 Middle Paxton Township – 2nd Precinct Fishing Creek Valley Community Association Building 1361 Fishing Creek Valley Rd Harrisburg, PA 17112 Middle Paxton Township – 3rd Precinct Hope United Presbyterian Church 931 Red Hill Rd Dauphin, PA 17018 Middletown Borough – 1st Ward 1st Precinct Ebenezer A.M.E. Church 329 Market St Middletown, PA 17057 Middletown Borough – 1st Ward 2nd Precinct St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church 121 N Spring St Middletown, PA 17057 Middletown Borough – 2nd Ward 1st Precinct Lyall J Fink School Building 150 N Race St Middletown, PA 17057 Middletown Borough – 2nd Ward 2nd Precinct Lyall J. Fink School Building 150 N Race St Middletown, PA 17057 Middletown Borough – 3rd Ward 1st Precinct Middletown Area High School 1155 Union St Middletown, PA 17057 Middletown Borough – 3rd Ward 2nd Precinct Middletown Volunteer Fire Dept 10 Adelia St Middletown, PA 17057 Mifflin Township – Mifflin Township 543 Municipal Rd Millersburg, PA 17061 Millersburg Borough Millersburg Area High School Susquehannock Room 799 Center St Millersburg, PA 17061 Paxtang Borough – Paxtang Municipal Building 3423 Derry St Harrisburg, PA 17111 Penbrook Borough – 1st Ward Penbrook Municipal Building 150 S 28th St Harrisburg, PA 17103 Penbrook Borough – 2nd Ward Penbrook Municipal Building 150 S 28th St Harrisburg, PA 17103 Penbrook Borough – 3rd Ward Penbrook Municipal Building 150 S 28th St Harrisburg, PA 17103 Penbrook Borough – 4th Ward Penbrook Municipal Building 150 S 28th St Harrisburg, PA 17103 Pillow Borough – Pillow Borough Municipal Building 129 N Pine St Pillow, PA 17080 Reed Township Reed Township Municipal Building 179 Rupp Rd Halifax, PA 17032 Royalton Borough – 1st Ward Royalton Park Offices District Court 50 Canal St Royalton, PA 17057 Royalton Borough – 2nd Ward Royalton Borough Building (Senior Center) 101 Northumberland St Middletown, PA 17057 Rush Township – Rush Township Municipal Building 338 Reiners School Rd Tower City, PA 17980 South Hanover Township – 1st Precinct Grace and Truth Bible Church 410 Pleasant View Rd Hummelstown, PA 17036 South Hanover Township – 2nd Precinct South Hanover Township Municipal Building 161 Patriot Way Hershey, PA 17033 South Hanover Township – 3rd Precinct South Hanover Township Municipal Building 161 Patriot Way Hershey, PA 17033 Steelton Borough – 1st Ward Mt. Zion United Methodist Church 2430 S 3rd St Steelton, PA 17113 Steelton Borough – 2nd Ward Trinity Lutheran Church 221 S 2nd St Steelton, PA 17113 Steelton Borough – 3rd Ward I.W. Abel Hall 200 Gibson St Steelton, PA 17113 Steelton Borough – 4th Ward I.W. Abel Hall 200 Gibson St Steelton, PA 17113 Susquehanna Township – 1st Ward Rescue Fire Company 3701 N 6th St Harrisburg, PA 17110 Susquehanna Township – 2nd Ward Thomas Holtzman Elementary School 1910 Linglestown Rd. Harrisburg, PA 17110 Susquehanna Township – 3rd Ward Grace Fellowship 2415 Locust Ln Harrisburg, PA 17109 Susquehanna Township – 4th Ward Sara Lindemuth/Anna Carter Primary School 1201 N Progress Ave (Gymnasium) Harrisburg, PA 17109 Susquehanna Township – 5th Ward Susquehanna Twp Middle School 801 Wood St Harrisburg, PA 17109 Susquehanna Township – 6th Ward Our Saviour Lutheran Church 420 N Progress Ave (Entrance off Trinity Road) Harrisburg, PA 17109 Susquehanna Township – 7th Ward Ridgeway Community Church 525 N Progress Ave Harrisburg, PA 17109 Susquehanna Township – 8th Ward Thomas Holtzman Elementary School 1910 Linglestown Rd (Cafeteria) Harrisburg, PA 17110 Susquehanna Township – 9th Ward First Assembly of God 4100 N Progress Ave Harrisburg, PA 17110 Swatara Township – 1st Precinct Friendship Engine House 625 Main St Bressler-Steelton, PA 17113 Swatara Township – 2nd Precinct Swatara Township Municipal Building 599 Eisenhower Blvd Harrisburg, PA 17111 Swatara Township – 3rd Precinct Swatara Middle School (Gymnasium) 1101 Highland St Harrisburg, PA 17113 Swatara Township – 4th Precinct Living Water Community Church (North Entrance) 206 Oakleigh Ave Harrisburg, PA 17111 Swatara Township – 5th Precinct Rutherford Elementary School 6500 Clearfield St Harrisburg, PA 17111 Swatara Township – 6th Precinct Rutherford Elementary School 6500 Clearfield St Harrisburg, PA 17111 Swatara Township – 7th Precinct Lawnton Elementary School (Cafeteria Entrance) 4400 Franklin St Harrisburg, PA 17111 Swatara Township – 8th Precinct Chambers Hill Fire House 6400 Chambers Hill Rd Harrisburg, PA 17111 Swatara Township – 9th Precinct WITF-Main Lobby 4801 Lindle Rd Harrisburg, PA 17111 Swatara Township – 10th Precinct Vietnam Veterans Bingo Hall 8000 Derry St Harrisburg, PA 17111 Upper Paxton Township – 1st Precinct Upper Paxton Twp Municipal Bldg. 506 Berrysburg Rd Millersburg, PA 17061 Upper Paxton Township – 2nd Precinct Grace United Methodist Church (Family Life Center) 982 Medical Rd Millersburg, PA 17061 Washington Township – Municipal Building 185 Manors Rd Elizabethville, PA 17023 Wayne Township – Wayne Twp Community Building 1652 Powells Valley Rd Halifax, PA 17032 West Hanover Township – 1st Precinct Mt. Laurel Church of God (Lower Level) 1295 Piketown Rd Harrisburg, PA 17112 West Hanover Township – 2nd Precinct West Hanover Parks and Recreation Center 628 Walnut Ave (Houcks Mnr) Harrisburg, PA 17112 West Hanover Township – 3rd Precinct MDJ 12-03-05 Office 8010 Bretz Dr Harrisburg, PA 17112 West Hanover Township – 4th Precinct West Hanover Elementary School 7740 Manor Dr Harrisburg, PA 17112 West Hanover Township – 5th Precinct Mt. Calvary United Methodist Church 175 N Fairville Ave Harrisburg, PA 17112 West Hanover Township – 6th Precinct West Hanover Twp Building – Upper Level/Township Meeting Room 7171 Allentown Blvd Harrisburg, PA 17112 West Hanover Township – 7th Precinct West Hanover Fire Co. 7624 Jonestown Rd Harrisburg, PA 17112 Wiconisco Township – 1st Precinct Wiconisco Fire Engine Co. No. 1 387 Arch St Wiconisco, PA 17097 Wiconisco Township – 2nd Precinct Wiconisco Fire Engine Co. No. 1 387 Arch St Wiconisco, PA 17097 Williams Township – Williams Twp Municipal Garage 1 S Orange St Williamstown, PA 17098 Williamstown Borough – 1st Ward Williamstown Community Center 200 S Water St Williamstown, PA 17098 Williamstown Borough – 2nd Ward Williamstown Community Center 200 S Water St Williamstown, PA 17098

Franklin County Polling Places

The Franklin County Board of Elections can be found at 272 North Second St in Chambersburg and reached at (717) 261-3886.

Juniata County Polling Places

Juniata County’s elections are run through the Juniata County Courthouse at Bridge and Main Streets in Mifflintown. They can be reached at717-436-7706.

Lancaster County Polling Places

The Board of Elections in Lancaster County is located at 150 N Queen St, Suite 117, and can be reached at 717-299-8293.

District Number Voting District Location 100 Lancaster City 1W Masonic Center of Lancaster County 213 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster 201 Lancaster City 2W-1P Lancaster City Hall 120 N. Duke St. – Marion St Entrance 202 Lancaster City 2W-2P St. Anthony’s Catholic Church 503 E. Orange St., Lancaster 300 Lancaster City 3W Church St. Towers 333 Church St., Lancaster 401 Lancaster City 4W-1P Teen Haven Lancaster Youth Center 205 S Queen St., Lancaster 402 Lancaster City 4W-2P South End Park Playground Building 10 Furnace St. 501 Lancaster City 5W-1P St. John’s Episcopal Church 321 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster 502 Lancaster City 5W-2P Unitarian Center 538 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster 503 Lancaster City 5W-3P Bethany Presbyterian Church 25 N West End Ave, Lancaster 601 Lancaster City 6W-1P First United Methodist Church 29 E. Walnut St., Lancaster 602 Lancaster City 6W-2P Grace Lutheran Church 517 N. Queen St., Lancaster 603 Lancaster City 6W-3P Otterbein United Methodist Church 20 E. Clay St., Lancaster 604 Lancaster City 6W-4P Ebenezer Baptist Church 701 N. Lime St., Lancaster 605 Lancaster City 6W-5P YWCA Lancaster 110 N. Lime St., Lancaster 606 Lancaster City 6W-6P Lancaster Alliance Church 210 Pitney Rd., Lancaster 607 Lancaster City 6W-7P Sixth Ward Park Playground Building Ross St. and Hamilton St., Lancaster 608 Lancaster City 6W-8P Christ United Methodist Church 935 E. Walnut St. 701 Lancaster City 7W-1P Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School 466 Rockland St. 702 Lancaster City 7W-2P Garden Court Community Center 520 East End Ave 703 Lancaster City 7W-3P Crispus Attucks Center 407 Howard Ave 704 Lancaster City 7W-4P Susquehanna Court 315 Susquehanna St. 705 Lancaster City 7W-5P Washington Elementary School 545 S. Ann St. 706 Lancaster City 7W-6P Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology 750 E. King St. 707 Lancaster City 7W-7P Franklin Terrace (Rear Entrance) 630 Almanac Ave 708 Lancaster City 7W-8P Calvary Baptist Church 530 Milton Rd. 801 Lancaster City 8W-1P Lancaster County Convention Center 25 S. Queen St. 802 Lancaster City 8W-2P Rodney Park Building Crystal St. and Rodney St. 803 Lancaster City 8W-3P Pearl Street United Methodist Church 133 Pearl St. 804 Lancaster City 8W-4P Redeemer Lutheran Church 500 Pearl St. 805 Lancaster City 8W-5P St. Joseph’s Hall (Annex) 410 Saint Joseph St. 806 Lancaster City 8W-6P Two Dudes Painting Co. 750 Poplar St. 807 Lancaster City 8W-7P Lafayette Elementary School 1000 Fremont St. 808 Lancaster City 8W-8P Brightside Opportunities Center 515 Hershey Ave 809 Lancaster City 8W-9P Iglesia de Dios Pentecostal 609 Prospect St. 901 Lancaster City 9W-1P Christian Science Church 200 W. Lemon St. 902 Lancaster City 9W-2P Otterbein United Methodist Church 20 E. Clay St. 903 Lancaster City 9W-3P Emmanuel Lutheran Church 540 W. Walnut St. 904 Lancaster City 9W-4P Lancaster Theological Seminary, Schaff Library 555 W. James St. 905 Lancaster City 9W-5P Wisdom’s Table at St Peter’s UCC 816 Buchanan Ave 1000 Adamstown Borough St. Paul’s Lutheran Church 80 E. Main St., Adamstown 1101 Akron Borough East-D Akron Mennonite Church 1311 Diamond St., Akron 1102 Akron Borough West-D Akron Church Of The Brethren 613 Main St., Akron 1200 Christiana Borough Christiana Borough Office 10 W. Slokom Ave 1301 Columbia Borough 1-W Columbia Borough Municipal Building 308 Locust St. 1304 Columbia Borough 4-W Columbia School Dist. Admin. Center 200 N. 5th St. 1305 Columbia Borough 5-W Saint Paul Episcopal Church 340 Locust St. 1306 Columbia Borough 6-W Victory Church 550 Linden St. 1307 Columbia Borough 7-W Columbia Animal Shelter 265 South 10th St. 1309 Columbia Borough 9-W Columbia Borough Fire Department 726 Manor St. 1400 Denver Borough Denver Borough Municipal Building 501 Main St. 1500 East Petersburg Borough-North East Petersburg Community Ctr 6051 Pine St. 1501 East Petersburg Borough-South Trinity United Church of Christ 2340 State St. 1502 East Petersburg Borough-West Real Life Church of God 6030 Lemon St. 1601 Elizabethtown Borough 1-W Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church Lodge 121 Mechanics Alley 1602 Elizabethtown Borough 2-W Elizabethtown Borough Municipal Building 600 S. Hanover St. 1603 Elizabethtown Borough 3-W, 1-P St. Paul’s United Methodist Church 398 N Locust St. 1604 Elizabethtown Borough 3-W, 2-P Friendship Fire & Hose Co. 171 N. Mount Joy St. 1605 Elizabethtown Borough 3-W, 3-P Elizabethtown First Church of God 144 S Market St 1701 Ephrata Borough 1-W First United Methodist Church 68 N. Church St. 1702 Ephrata Borough 2-W Reformed Presbyterian Church 21 E Locust St 1703 Ephrata Borough 3-W Holy Trinity Lutheran Church 167 E. Main St. 1704 Ephrata Borough 4-W Ephrata American Legion 300 Cocalico St. 1801 Lititz Borough 1W-1P Lititz Fire Co 1 24 W. Main St. 1802 Lititz Borough 1W-2P Lancaster Evangelical Free Church 419 Pierson Rd. 1803 Lititz Borough 2W-1P St. Lukes UCC 222 N. Broad St. 1804 Lititz Borough 2W-2P Lititz United Methodist Church 201 E. Market St. 1805 Lititz Borough 3W-1P Buch Funeral Home & Cremation Services 216 S Broad St. 1806 Lititz Borough 3W-2P Lititz Public Library 651 Kissel Hill Rd. 1901 Manheim Borough 1-W St. Pauls UCC 50 N. Main St. 1902 Manheim Borough 2-W Grace Brethren Church 333 E. High St. 2001 Marietta Borough 1-D Marietta Borough Municipal Office 113 E. Market St. 2002 Marietta Borough 2-D Community House 264 W. Market St. 2101 Millersville Borough 1-D Millersville Borough Admin. Building 100 Municipal Dr. 2102 Millersville Borough 2-D St. Philip the Apostle Church 2111 Millersville Pike 2103 Millersville Borough 3-D Millersville Community United Methodist Church 163 W. Frederick St. 2104 Millersville Borough 4-D Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home 441 N. George St. 2301 Mount Joy Borough East-W Mount Joy Borough Municipal Office 21 E. Main St. 2302 Mount Joy Borough Florin-W Florin Station 134 N. Market Ave 2303 Mount Joy Borough West-W Milanof – Schock Library 1184 Anderson Ferry Rd. 2400 Mountville Borough St. Paul’s United Methodist Church 100 W Main Street 2501 New Holland Borough 1-D Evangelical United Methodist Church 276 W. Main St. 2502 New Holland Borough 2-D Garden Spot Fire Rescue – Station 1 339 E. Main St. 2503 New Holland Borough 3-D Yoder’s Country Market 14 S. Tower Rd. 2600 Quarryville Borough Quarryville Borough Municipal Office 300 Saint Catherine St. 2701 Strasburg Borough 1-W First Presbyterian Church 101 S. Decatur St. 2703 Strasburg Borough 3-W Strasburg Fire Co. #1 203 W. Franklin St. 2800 Terre Hill Borough Terre Hill Community Center 131 W. Main St. 2900 Bart Township Bart Township Fire Co. 11 Furnace Rd. 3001 Brecknock Township Bwmnsvl-D Bowmansville Fire Hall 146 W. Maple Grove Rd. 3002 Brecknock Township Mdy Crk-D Fivepointville Fire Hall 1087 Dry Tavern Rd. 3100 Caernarvon Township Caernarvon Fire Co. 2145 Main St. 3201 Clay Township North-D Clay Township Municipal Building 870 Durlach Rd. 3202 Clay Township South-D Ephrata Community Church 70 Clay School Rd. 3301 Cocalico, E. Township Smokestown-D Smokestown Fire Company 860 Smokestown Rd. 3302 Cocalico, E. Township Swartzville-D Peace United Church of Christ 37 E. Swartzville Rd. 3303 Cocalico, E. Township Stevens-D Stevens Fire Company 91 Stevens Rd. 3304 Cocalico, E. Township Reamstown-D St Paul’s EC Church 46 E. Church St. 3401 Cocalico, W. Township Rnholds-D Reinholds Fire Co. 158-A W. Main St. 3402 Cocalico, W. Township Schneck-D Schoeneck Fire Hall 125 N. King St. 3500 Colerain Township Colerain Township Municipal Building 1803 Kirkwood Pike 3600 Conestoga Township Conestoga Fire Company 3290 Main St. 3700 Conoy Township Bainbridge Fire Co. 34 S. Second St. 3801 Donegal, E. Township Maytown-D East Donegal Twp Municipal Building 190 Rock Point Rd. 3802 Donegal, E. Township Sprngvl-D Calvary Bible Church 629 Union School Rd. 3803 Donegal, E. Township Maytown West-D Donegal Presbyterian Church 1891 Donegal Springs Rd. 3901 Donegal, W. Township 1-D Rheems Fire Department 350 Anchor Rd. 3902 Donegal, W. Township 2-D West Donegal Township Municipal Office One Municipal Dr. 3903 Donegal, W. Township 3-D Masonic Village One Masonic Dr. 3904 Donegal, W Township 4-D LifeGate/Cedar Hill Community Church 5636 Bossler Rd. 4000 Drumore Township Chestnut Level Family Life Center 1068 Chestnut Level Rd. 4100 Drumore, E. Township East Drumore Township Munic. Office 925 Robert Fulton Hwy 4201 Earl Township Martndl-D Earl Township Municipal Building 517 N. Railroad Ave 4202 Earl Township New Holnd-D Garden Spot Village 433 S. Kinzer Ave 4301 Earl, E. Township Blue Ball-D Garden Spot Fire Rescue – Station 3 4305 Division Hwy 4302 Earl, E. Township Terre Hill-D St. John Center Lutheran Church 599 Reading Rd. 4401 Earl, W. Township Earlvl-D West Earl Fire Hall 14 School Lane Ave 4402 Earl, W. Township Farmersvl-D Farmersville Fire Co. 74 E. Farmersville Rd. 4403 Earl, W. Township North-D West Earl Township Municipal Building 157 W. Metzler Rd. 4500 Eden Township Eden Township Municipal Building 489 Stony Hill Rd. 4600 Elizabeth Township Elizabeth Township Building. 423 Southview Dr. 4701 Ephrata Township Lincoln-D Hope United Methodist Church 3474 Rothsville Rd. 4702 Ephrata Township Murrell-D LCBC Church – Ephrata Campus 6 Hahnstown Rd. 4703 Ephrata Township Trout Run-D New Joy Brethren in Christ Church 35 New Joy Dr. 4800 Fulton Township Robert Fulton Fire Company 2271 Robert Fulton HIghway 4901 Hemp, E. Township Barrcrest-D Grace Baptist Church 1899 Marietta Ave 4902 Hemp, E. Township Centerville-D Vietnamese Alliance Church 3435 Nolt Rd. 4903 Hemp, E. Township Cherry Hill-D Hempfield United Methdoist Church 3050 Marietta Ave 4904 Hemp, E. Township Chestnut Ridge-D Hempfield Brethren in Christ Church 2600 Marietta Ave 4905 Hemp, E. Township Friendly-D Friends Meeting House 110 Tulane Terrace 4906 Hemp, E. Township Spring-D Community Fellowship Church 200 Bethel Dr. 4907 Hemp, E. Township Hempland-D Holy Spirit Lutheran Church 3131 Columbia Ave 4908 Hemp, E. Township Indian Springs-D Four Seasons Pro Shop 949 Church St. 4909 Hemp, E. Township Kings-D Vietnamese Alliance Church 3435 Nolt Rd. 4911 Hemp, E. Township Landisville-D The Church of God of Landisville 171 Church St. 4912 Hemp, E. Township Millcreek-D Hempfield Area Recreation Commission 950 Church St. 4913 Hemp, E. Township Petersburg-D Hempfield Church of the Brethren 1186 Stevens St. (rear) 4914 Hemp, E. Township Pleasant View-D Church of the Apostles 1850 Marietta Ave 4915 Hemp, E. Township Rohrerstown-D Church of the Apostles 1850 Marietta Ave 4916 Hemp, E. Township Scotland-D East Hempfield Township Municipal Building 1700 Nissley Rd. 5001 Hemp, W. Township Chstnt Hl-D Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ 450 W Main St. 5002 Hemp, W. Township Farmdale-D Chinese Bible Church of Lancaster (Back Building) 4050 Marietta Ave 5003 Hemp, W. Township Ironville-D Ironville United Methodist Church 4020 Holly Dr. 5004 Hemp, W. Township Slvr Sprg-D West Hempfield Township Building & Fire Department 3476 Marietta Ave 5005 Hemp, W. Township Oyster Pt-D Hempfield United Methodist Church 3050 Marietta Ave 5006 Hemp, W. Township-Highland Park-D Mountville Church of the Brethren 60 Clay St. 5007 Hemp, W. Township-Salunga-D Wayside Presbyterian Church 600 Stony Battery Rd. 5101 Lamp, E. Township 1-D Lancaster Church of the Nazarene 2150 New Holland Pike 5102 Lamp, E. Township 2-D Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd 750 Greenfield Rd. 5103 Lamp, E. Township 3-D Witmer Fire Protective Association 455 Mount Sidney Rd. 5104 Lamp, E. Township 4-D East Lampeter Township Municipal Office 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike 5105 Lamp, E. Township 5-D Harrisburg Area Community College Lancaster Campus, East Building 1641 Old Philadelphia Pike 5106 Lamp, E. Township 6-D Oaks Condominium Clubhouse 291 Black Oak Dr. 5107 Lamp, E. Township 7-D Ronks Fire Company 134 N. Ronks Rd. 5108 Lamp, E. Township 8-D Lafayette Fire Company 63 Lafayette Way 5201 Lamp, W. Township Lampeter-D West Lampeter Township Municipal Building 852 Village Rd. 5202 Lamp, W. Township Lyndon-D Lancaster County Environmental Center (Lower Level) 1 Natures Way 5203 Lamp, W. Township Willow St-D Willow St. Fire Co. 2901 Willow Street Pk 5204 Lamp, W. Township Locust-D Willow Valley Manor 211 Willow Valley Sq 5205 Lamp, W. Township Millport-D Mission Church 651 Lampeter Rd. 5206 Lamp, W. Township Lakes-D Willow Valley Lakes Manor 300 Willow Valley Lakes Dr. 5207 Lamp, W. Township Windy Hill-D Mill Creek Bible Church 270 Strasburg Pike 5301 Lancaster Township 1-D Maple Grove Community Building 1420 Columbia Ave 5302 Lancaster Township 2-D Wheatland Middle School 919 Hamilton Park Dr. 5303 Lancaster Township 3-D Lancaster Township Fire Department 125 Fairview Ave 5304 Lancaster Township 4-D Burrowes Elem School 1001 E. Orange St. 5305 Lancaster Township 5-D Lancaster Township Municipal Building 1240 Maple Ave 5306 Lancaster Township 6-D New Life Christian Church 1501 Millersville Pike 5307 Lancaster Township 7-D First Assembly of God 1025 Columbia Ave 5308 Lancaster Township 8-D Millersville Bible Church 1940 New Danville Pike 5309 Lancaster Township 9-D Lancaster Arms Apartments 116 Jennings Dr. 5400 Leacock Township Leacock Township Municipal Building 3545 W. Newport Rd. 5501 Leacock, U. Township Bareville-D Bareville Fire Co. 211 E. Main St. 5502 Leacock, U. Township Leacock-D Upper Leacock Township War Memorial Building. 54 W. Main St. 5503 Leacock, U. Township Leola-D Upper Leacock Township War Memorial Building 54 W. Main St. 5600 Little Britain Township Little Britain Township Municipal Building 323 Green Ln. 5701 Manheim Township 1-D Mount Calvary Lutheran Church 308 Petersburg Rd. 5702 Manheim Township 2-D Oregon Dairy (Restaurant Banquet Room) 2900 Oregon Pike 5703 Manheim Township 3-D St. Peter’s Lutheran Church 10 Delp Rd. 5704 Manheim Township 4-D Manheim Township Ambulance Assoc. 1820 Municipal Dr. 5705 Manheim Township 5-D Calvary Church 1051 Landis Valley Rd. 5706 Manheim Township 6-D Harvest Bible Church 1460 Eden Rd. 5707 Manheim Township 7-D Residence Inn by Marriott Lancaster 1450 Harrisburg Pike 5708 Manheim Township 8-D Highland Presbyterian Church 500 E Roseville Rd. 5709 Manheim Township 9-D Lancaster Church of the Brethren 1601 Sunset Ave 5710 Manheim Township 10-D Grandview United Methodist Church 888 Pleasure Rd. 5711 Manheim Township 11-D St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church 700 Pleasure Rd. 5712 Manheim Township 12-D Harvest Bible Church 5713 Manheim Township 13-D St. Thomas Episcopal Church 301 Saint Thomas Rd. 5714 Manheim Township 14-D Valleybrook Estates 900 Valleybrook Dr. 5715 Manheim Township 15-D Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home 3110 Lititz Pike 5716 Manheim Township 16-D St. Peter’s Lutheran Church 10 Delp Rd. 5717 Manheim Township 17-D Blossom Hill Mennonite Church 333 Delp Rd. 5718 Manheim Township 18-D Manheim Township Municipal Office 1840 Municipal Dr. 5719 Manheim Township 19-D Grandview United Methodist Church 888 Pleasure Rd. 5720 Manheim Township 20-D Faith United Methodist Church 1290 Fruitville Pike 5721 Manheim Township 21-D Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home and Chapel 3110 Lititz Pike 5722 Manheim Township 22-D Mount Calvary Lutheran Church 308 Petersburg Rd. 5723 Manheim Township 23-D Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home 3110 Lititz Pike 5800 Manor Township Bethel-D Iglesia Casa de Benedicion 1941 Benmar Dr. 5801 Manor Township Hambright-D Manor Township Municipal Building 950 W. Fairway Dr. 5802 Manor Township Indiantwn-D Blue Rock Fire Rescue Station 3 3079 River Rd. 5803 Manor Township Leisure-D Faith Bible Fellowship Church 151 Donerville Rd. 5804 Manor Township Manor, New-D Central Manor Church 387 Penn St. 5805 Manor Township Washington-D Blue Rock Fire Rescue Station 7 Civic Center 505 Market St. 5806 Manor Township W. Lancstr-D Blue Rock Fire Rescue Station 1 1697 Temple Ave 5807 Manor Township Manor, New East Millersville Brethren in Christ Church 3116 Blue Rock Rd. 5808 Manor Township, Hershey Mill-D Manor Church 530 Central Manor Rd. 5900 Martic Township, Marticville-D Mount Nebo United Methodist Church 673 Martic Heights Dr. 5901 Martic Township, Holtwood-D Bethesda United Methodist Church 1086 Hilldale Rd. 6001 Mount Joy Township Milton Grv-D Mount Pleasant Brethren in Christ Church 1756 Mount Pleasant Rd. 6002 Mount Joy Township Fairview Mount Joy Township Municipal Building 8853 Elizabethtown Rd. 6003 Mount Joy Township – Cloverleaf Alliance Church 425 Cloverleaf Rd. 6004 Mount Joy Township – Hershey Road Mount Calvary Church / Christian School 625 Holly St. 6100 Paradise Township Paradise Township Municipal Building 2 Township Dr. 6201 Penn Township Junction-D Penn Township Municipal Building 97 North Penryn Rd. 6202 Penn Township S. Penn-D Penn Township Municipal Building Maintenance Shed 97 N Penryn Rd. 6203 Penn Township Penryn Penryn Fire Co. 1441 N. Penryn Rd. 6300 Pequea Township – West Willow-D West Willow Fire Company 192 W Willow Rd. 6301 Pequea Township – New Danville-D New Danville Fire Company (Lower Level) 43 Marticville Rd. 6400 Providence Township-East-D New Providence Church of God 269 Cinder Rd. 6401 Providence Township-West-D Providence Township Municipal Building 200 Mount Airy Rd. 6501 Rapho Township Sporting Hl-D Rapho Township Municipal Building 971 N Colebrook Rd. 6502 Rapho Township Elm Tree I-D East Fairview Church of the Brethren 1187 Fairview Rd. 6503 Rapho Township Union Sq-D Mastersonville Fire Company 2121 Meadow View Rd. 6504 Rapho Township Elm Tree II-D Acorn Farms 3141 Mount Joy-Manheim Rd. 6505 Rapho Township – Willow Creek-D Laserdome 2050 Auction Rd. 6600 Sadsbury Township Sadsbury Township Supervisors Office 7182 White Oak Rd. 6701 Salisbury Township Cambrdge-D Mount Zion United Methodist Church 753 Mount Zion Rd. 6702 Salisbury Township Gap-D Gap Fire Company 802 Pequea Ave 6703 Salisbury Township Wht. Horse-D Salisbury Township Municipal Building 5581 Old Phila Pk. 6800 Strasburg Township Strasburg Twp Municipal Building 400 Bunker Hill Rd. Strasburg 6901 Warwick Township Brunnervl-D Brunnerville United Methodist Church 517 Pine Hill Rd. 6902 Warwick Township Kissel Hl-D Lancaster Evangelical Free Church 419 Pierson Rd. 6903 Warwick Township Rothsvlle-D Rothsville Fire Company 2071 Main St. 6904 Warwick Township Woodcrest-D St. James Catholic Church 505 Woodcrest Ave 6905 Warwick Township Clay Newport-D Warwick Township Municipal Building 315 Clay Rd. 6906 Warwick Township Hilltop Manor-D Brunnerville Fire Company 1302 Church St. 6908 Warwick Township Millport-D Jerusalem Lutheran Church 36 Church St. 6909 Warwick Township Newport West-D Grace Brethren Church of Lititz 501 W. Lincoln Ave 6910 Warwick Township Southwest-D Hosanna! A Fellowship of Christians 29 Green Acre Rd.

Lebanon County

visit the Lebanon County Election Information Viewer to find your polling place

Municipal Building

400 South 8th Street

Lebanon

(717) 228-4428

Mifflin County

The Mifflin County Elections & Voter Registration office can be reached during regular business hours at 717-248-6571, option 1.​​​​ They’re located in Lewistown at the Mifflin County Courthouse.

Precinc​t​ Address ​​Armagh – East​​​ ​​Siglerville Baseball Organization: 1122 Locke Mills Rd., Milroy​​​

​​ ​Armagh – West ​Milroy House Co. #1: 190 College Ave., Milroy ​Bratton ​Longfellow Playground Building: 2216 SR 103 N, Lewistown

​ ​Brown – Reedsville/Big Valley ​Reedsville Fire Co. Banquet Hall: 16 Firehouse Boulevard, Reedsville

​ ​Brown – Church Hill ​​ Kish Valley Grace Brethren Church: 99 Taylor Drive, Reedsville

​ Burnham​ Burnham United Methodist: 203 N. Walnut St. Burnham

​ Decatur – East​ ​Decatur Township Building: 1900 Snook Road, McClure ​Decatur – West ​Decatur Fireman’s Cookhouse: 4277 US HWY 522 N, Lewistown

​ Derry – East Army National Guard: 28 Armory Lane, Lewistown

​ ​Derry – North Maitland Church of the Brethren: 315 Crossover Dr., Lewistown ​Derry – South Rhodes Memorial Methodist Church: 500 Highland Ave., Lewistown

​ ​​Derry – West Derry Township Senior Center: 15 W. Mill St., Yeagertown Granville – East​​ Granville Township Building: 100 Helen St., Lewistown​

​ ​​Granville – West ​Body and Soul Community Center: 205 Chestnut Ridge Road, McVeytown ​Juniata Terrace ​Juniata Terrace Borough Building: 80 Hudson Ave., Lewistown

​ ​​Kistler ​Newton-Wayne Banquet Hall: 9 Market Street, Newton Hamilton ​Lewistown – West ​Evangel Baptist Church, 375 W. Fifth St., Lewistown

​ ​​Lewistown – Central ​Mifflin-Juniata Regional Services Office: 251 W. Third Street, Lewistown

​ Lewistown – North​ Grace United Methodist Church: 101 Logan St., Lewistown

​​ ​Lewistown – South ​Asher’s Chocolates: 19 E. Susquehanna Ave., Lewistown ​McVeytown Borough McVeytown Presbyterian Church: 5 N. Queen Street, McVeytown

​​ Newton Hamilton​ ​Newton-Wayne Banquet Hall: 9 Market St., Newton Hamilton ​Menno ​Menno Township Building: 39 Water St., Allensville

​ ​Oliver Oliver Township Bldg.: 4670 US HWY 522 S, McVeytown

​ ​Union ​Former Union Elementary Building: 95 N Penn St. Rear, Belleville

​ ​Wayne TIU: 2527 US HWY 522 S, McVeytown

​

Perry County Polling Places

The Perry County Board of Elections is located in the Veteran’s Memorial Building at 25 W. Main St in New Bloomfield and can be reached at 717-582-2131 Ext: 4110.

York County Polling Places

The York County Board of Elections is located in the York County Administrative Center at 28 E. Market St., B003, and can be reached at (717) 771-9604