HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As July 4 weekend quickly approaches, multiple groups are teaming up to raise awareness about driving under the influence (DUI).
The Center for Traffic Safety and the Kain Memorial Committee are holding a “Decide to Ride” campaign that asks everyone to plan ahead by designating a sober driver before drinking alcohol.
“It’s a reminder that it’s okay to celebrate, but do it responsibility. Every single DUI crash, every single DUI arrest, every single DUI fatality is 100 percent preventable,” said Missy Sweitzer, York & Adams County Coordinator at the Center for Traffic Safety.
The Center for Traffic Safety is increasing DUI patrols and sobriety checkpoints from now through July 4.
