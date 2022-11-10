HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As Tropical Depression Nicole churns north, parts of the Midstate are clearing storm drains in preparation for potential flooding.

About three quarters of the three-thousand storm drains across the City of Harrisburg have been cleared and cleaned out in the past 48 hours, something officials said is critical to prevent flooding.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with Your Local Election HQ.

“The water will no longer be able to get through [the drain] and then it will have to find another least path of resistance, which is usually over the curb or down someone’s driveway,” Susquehanna Township Public Works Director Nathan Bragunier said.

The Public Works Department is asking residents across Harrisburg to monitor storm drains throughout Friday to ensure they remain clear or any debris, especially leaves.

“Keep as many leaves as you can maybe on the top of your curb line to allow the rain to safely travel down the gutter and into the storm drains,” Bragunier said.

The Public Works is also asking that residents remain off the roads during the storm.