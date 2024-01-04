HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is preparing for its first plowable snow in over a year.

Snow is expected develop between 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday from the southwest to the northeast. By lunchtime, it will be snowing steadily for much of the region. A projected snowfall map can be found here.

“We have to prepare for the worst-case scenario and hope for the best-case scenario,” PENNDOT District 8 Spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler said.

PENNDOT is preparing by putting salt down on the vast majority of northern Midstate roadways Friday.

“There really is no point in pre-treating in southern counties because it would just be a waste of resources,” Schreffler said.

That’s because what falls in your backyard will depend on where you live. Further northwest means more snow, further southeast means mostly rain.

“Regardless of what kind of snow you may get, we’ll make determinations about what time crews will be called out,” Schreffler said.

Even though crews will be out plowing, it’s recommended Pennsylvanians stay off the roads.

“[If you can’t], make sure your tires are in good shape and properly inflated,” York County Emergency Management Spokesperson Ted Czech said. “Make sure you have plenty of windshield wiper fluid on hand [and] an ice scraper.”

“Patience is the biggest thing,” Schreffler added. “It’s not the time to speed or tailgate – it never is – but definitely not when the roads aren’t in perfect condition.”

PENNDOT is also reminding drivers to be patient with plows.

“The average route is about 36 to 40 miles, so it can take a couple of hours,” Schreffler said.