ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — Ryan J. Caufman, Principal of Central York High School in the Central York

School District, has been named Pennsylvania’s 2022 Principal of the Year by the Pennsylvania

Principals Association.

As a state winner in the National Association of Secondary School Principals’ (NASSP) Principal of the Year Program, Caufman will be under consideration to be named the National Secondary Principal of the Year.

He will be honored by both the PA Principals Association and NASSP at special award ceremonies in the fall.

According to the commonwealth’s Principals Association, Caufman was “instrumental in the creation and implementation of numerous programs at Central York High School which have had a significant impact on school culture and helped many students.”

“We congratulate Ryan Caufman, an exceptional leader and principal, for being named the 2022 Secondary

Principal of the Year,” said PA Principals Association Executive Director, Dr. Eric C. Eshbach. “He was selected to receive this esteemed award by a committee of his peers from the PA Principals Association for his leadership and outstanding contributions to his school, his students and his community.”

An educator for 24 years, Caufman served in his current role as the principal at Central York

High School for 14 years. Previously, he was a secondary mathematics teacher and assistant principal in

the West Shore School District. Before he became principal of Central York High School, he served for

two years as an assistant principal and is an officer in the Pennsylvania National Guard.

“I am truly honored to have been selected as the PA Principal Association’s Principal of the year.

There are so many amazing principals in PA, and right here in York County, that I am grateful to have

been chosen. I am blessed to work at Central with such an excellent administrative team, school board,

staff, students and community members, and with them, it has been possible to customize our educational

program to provide the best education for our students,” said Caufman.

Caufman is a member of the Pennsylvania Principals Association, NASSP, the Pennsylvania Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development (PASCD) and the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development. He served as PASCD’s Southern Region Treasurer from 2008-2017 and on the Executive Board of the York Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association.

In addition, he has coached youth baseball for Red Land since 2016; received the Innovative Education Award from Phi Delta Kappa in May 2016; served as a teacher mentor; and has presented at numerous conferences.

Caufman earned a Bachelor of Science in education from Millersville University of Pennsylvania and a Master of Education from Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania