SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — Of the top 100 teams in the whole country, five of them are from one Midstate school district.

Not athletic teams, mind you. We’re talking about junior rocketry.

Students from Spring Grove Intermediate School won fourth place in the world’s largest student rocketry competition, The American Rocketry Challenge. More than 720 schools from 41 states competed in 2022’s event.

“This year the challenge was to build a rocket that would be able to contain a large chicken egg to a height of 835 feet,” said Brian Hastings, Spring Grove School District Rocketry team advisor.

Spring Grove Intermediate Team 2, which consisted of sixth graders Grant Lamb, Zeke Trimmer and Mallory Wirkus, won fourth place in the nation despite sixth grade being the youngest grade allowed to compete.

Spring Grove Intermediate Team 2 was one of the top 99 teams that competed in the National Finals which took place at Great Meadow in the Plains, Virginia on May 14. The team earned $10,000 for their top-five finish and Spring Grove Intermediate School will receive $1,000. Spring Grove Intermediate Team 2 has also secured an invitation to participate in NASA’s Student Launch Initiative.

The Spring Grove area was represented by five different rocketry teams in the National Finals: two from the high school, two from the intermediate school, and one from the middle school. Spring Grove school district have sent at least two teams to the finals every year since 2006.

2022 marks the 20th year of The American Rocketry Challenge. Twenty-seven different states were represented in the National Finals this year.