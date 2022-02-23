(WHTM) — Wednesday, Feb. 23 is National School Bus Driver Appreciation Day.

Cumberland Valley School District transit is stressing the need for more people to get behind the wheel.

Susan Kelly, the district’s transportation director said that they started consolidating routes from 90 to 79. Even with this change, they are still short 13 drivers more than halfway through the school year.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Keller said in-house staff with bus certifications have had to fill in behind the wheel doing 360 bus runs each day.

She says the drivers they do have, she appreciates them every day.

“They are the first person the student sees when they climb on the bus and the last person at the end of the day. And these bus drivers love what they do because of the relationships with the kids,” Keller said.

Keller says without drivers, alot of Cumberland County student’s educations would suffer. To learn more on how to become certified, contact the Cumberland Valley School District.