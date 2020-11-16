Midstate school districts make changes as COVID cases spike

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As the state and the nation continue to break COVID case records, school districts are making changes to try to prevent the spread of the virus. Midstate families in several districts received notifications over the weekend about moves to online learning.

Carlisle Area School District students will be learning remotely until December. The superintendent says over the last week, the district has had ten positive confirmed cases, with more tests pending.

Camp Hill School District is working with the Pennsylvania Department of Health on contact tracing, after a high school student has a highly probable COVID case. The middle and high schools are remaining open during that process.

East Pennsboro Area School District families were notified Sunday that learning will be all online until December.

In the South Middleton Township School District, Boiling Springs High School is closed until December. The rest of the district will move to fully remote learning the week of Thanksgiving.

Monday night, the Shippensburg Area School District Board of Directors is hosting a virtual meeting about an updated health and safety plan.