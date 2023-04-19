HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Mentorship is about molding the next generation and mentees can benefit as well.

“Just that extra person in the world can mean the world. It could make a big difference,” Milton Hershey School student Jenna Allencastre-Dorsom said.

The Milton Hershey School’s Mentoring Our Leaders Development Program, also known as M.O.L.D. for short, encourages and helps staff members create meaningful relationships with students.

“The whole program is an experience for our students that is beyond the class it’s beyond ‘this is something that we took.’ I want to connect with an adult I wanna build a strong connection. I want to have somebody that I can rely on,” program director Sharice Johnson said.

Since the program started nine years ago, the school said it has helped change the lives of thousands of kids. Now, for the first time ever, employees with Hershey Entertainment and Resorts will serve as mentors.

“This program really helps me. Because it really just gives me another support system it really gives me just another person that I’m able to look up to in my life,” Allencastre-Dorsom said.

Each week, students and mentors meet, spending their time volunteering, brushing up on school work, and sharing advice and perspective on real-life problems.

The benefit to students is obvious, but the mentors get a lot out of it as well.

“Jenna is a fabulous mentee. I get involved with her I get to watch her grow I get to utilize my wisdom of age and you know to help her out. (I) give her the benefit of my life and I get a lot from her as well just seeing how she goes.” Mentor Liz Martinec said.

Over 600 students are enrolled in the program for 2023, with more students joining all the time.

This isn’t about having just another adult you know harping over you hanging over your shoulder it’s about gaining someone who not only has legitimate value to help you further yourself but again a friend you’re gaining someone else in your life that you can look to you can talk to,” Jenna Allencastre-Dorsom said.