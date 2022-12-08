HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A psychologist who works at a Midstate middle school was named the “2023 School Psychologist of the Year.”

NASP’s School Psychologist of the Year is awarded for excellence in the provision of school psychological services by a field-based practitioner and is selected from nominations by states across the country, according to the press release.

Dr. Jason Pedersen, who is currently a practitioner at Hershey Early Childhood Center and Hershey Middle School in Hershey, won the award.

He will be officially presented with his award during the NASP 2023 Annual Convention in Denver, Colorado. You can view more information about the ceremony here.

Throughout Dr. Pedersen’s career as a school psychologist, he has taken a leadership role and has been a clear example of service to children, families, schools, and the profession as a practitioner and an advocate.

He has worked to move his district to adopt and MTSS (multi-tiered system of supports) framework for academics and behavior, as well as prioritizing students’ mental health and social-emotional learning.

Dr. Pedersen has also co-developed an emotional support plan for bringing students back to school after the COVID-19 shutdowns. He keeps busy, working as one of the Derry Township School District SEL Team Leads, a member of the Hershey Elementary and Middle School PBIS Committee, and as a Safe Crisis Management Trainer.

He has proven to be a leader at state and national levels, he just completed a term as Pennsylvania’s NASP delegate and is a member of NASP’s board of directors.