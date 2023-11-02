CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Cumberland County Community Cares Shelter is opening a second location for unhoused individuals during the winter months.

The shelters executive director, Beth Kempf, said the location at 201 W Louther Street in Carlisle will likely be up and running by Nov. 15. It temporarily houses nearly two dozen individuals and provides them with cots to stay overnight.

The expansion comes as homelessness across parts of the Midstate rises. Kempf said she has seen an increase, especially in first-time homelessness.

“Through the years, particularly since we’ve been doing street outreach, one to two individuals we have come upon [every year] have passed away in their vehicles or out in tents,” Kempf said.

It’s devastating outcomes like that, that inspire Kempf and her staff to work so hard.

“It’s given me a mission and it’s given me a purpose,” shelter Development Director Tim Settlemyer said. “This is just my little part of being able to improve our community.”

More information on the shelter can be found here.