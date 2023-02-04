(WHTM) –Due to the cold weather, some shelters throughout the Midstate are opening their doors to help those who need a warm place to go.

Dauphin County:

For Women and Non-Binary People:

Grace United Methodist Church

216 State Street, Harrisburg, PA 17102

Shelter Phone (during shelter open hours): (717) 877-8372

Daily Schedule:

Guest Arrival: 7:30 p.m.–9:30 p.m.

Lights Out: 10 p.m.

Awake: 6 a.m.

Shelter Closes at 7 a.m.

Open nightly through March 31, 2023

For Men:

Schedule:

Guest Arrival: 7:30 p.m.–9:30 p.m.

Lights Out: 10 p.m.

Awake: 6 a.m.

Shelter Closes at 7 a.m.

Located at:

Susquehanna Harbor Safe Haven

1805 N 12th St, Harrisburg, PA 17103

Shelter Phone (during shelter open hours): (717) 232-5029

Open nightly through March 31, 2023

Lancaster County:

The Food Hub

812 N. Queen St, Lancaster

Friday (2/3) at 6:00 pm through Sunday (2/5) at 9 am.