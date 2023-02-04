(WHTM) –Due to the cold weather, some shelters throughout the Midstate are opening their doors to help those who need a warm place to go.
Dauphin County:
For Women and Non-Binary People:
Grace United Methodist Church
216 State Street, Harrisburg, PA 17102
Shelter Phone (during shelter open hours): (717) 877-8372
Daily Schedule:
Guest Arrival: 7:30 p.m.–9:30 p.m.
Lights Out: 10 p.m.
Awake: 6 a.m.
Shelter Closes at 7 a.m.
Open nightly through March 31, 2023
For Men:
Schedule:
Guest Arrival: 7:30 p.m.–9:30 p.m.
Lights Out: 10 p.m.
Awake: 6 a.m.
Shelter Closes at 7 a.m.
Located at:
Susquehanna Harbor Safe Haven
1805 N 12th St, Harrisburg, PA 17103
Shelter Phone (during shelter open hours): (717) 232-5029
Open nightly through March 31, 2023
Lancaster County:
The Food Hub
812 N. Queen St, Lancaster
Friday (2/3) at 6:00 pm through Sunday (2/5) at 9 am.