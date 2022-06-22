HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced the arrest by the Pennsylvania State Police of Peyton Harris, of Mifflintown, for possession and dissemination of child pornography.

The Attorney General’s Office says Harris, 20, was employed as a substitute teacher at Juniata High School and Newport High School, and served as the assistant manager for the track team at Juniata High School during the 2021-2022 school year.

The Attorney General’s office says the investigation found that Harris hosted a party at his home where he furnished alcohol to minors using a false identification card. The complaint alleges that during the party, Harris “captured photographs and videos of minors engaged in sexual activity without their knowledge or consent, and shared them with other individuals on social media.”

Harris was charged with Sexual Abuse of Children – Photographing, Sexual Abuse of Children – Dissemination, Sexual Abuse of Children – Child Pornography, Invasion of Privacy, Corruption of Minors, Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor, and Carrying a False Identification Card.

This case is being prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Kristyne Crist and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 30. Harris posted $100,000 bail and was released on June 21.

“Mr. Harris was trusted to take care of and empower minors, and instead he exploited them,” said AG Shapiro. “These charges are very disturbing. My office has a zero tolerance policy for abuse of children, and will prosecute the defendant to the fullest extent of the law.”

Any individual with any information regarding this case or any other incidents related to Harris are encouraged to contact Trooper Micheal Short, Pennsylvania State Police — Lewistown, at 717-320-1010.