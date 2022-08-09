HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate non-profit is helping teens in the area achieve a successful future.

From carpentry, electrical, plumbing, and much more, teens are getting hands-on experience with the Evolve Youth Trades Academy.

“So, it is an element of not only education but empowering to do something different and to change what they see and believe in themselves long enough to see some positivity,” Patricia Robinson said.

CEO and founder Patricia Robinson says the goal is to prepare these teens for a career that will enhance their futures.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters

“And we want to change that narrative that has been told to them over and over again that if you don’t get a four-year college degree that you’re not going to amount to anything, you won’t be successful, that is not true so we want to make sure that our students understand that the trades is a great opportunity and you can be very successful in the trades,” Robinson said.

It’s a 6-week program and educators will guide students while helping them achieve their goals.

“I see myself doing like carpentry electrical stuff like that,” 15-year-old Jasmine Magarian said.

Students say the program is for all, you just have to be willing to learn.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

“I’m here to pretty much encourage like young females that would want to get in the career, but they don’t feel like doing that because they think it’s a guy thing. But honestly, people should get into it,” Magarian said.

Trade student Marcellus Robinson says his goal is to make a difference in his community.

“In all honesty, I have that mentality, I want to be a business owner, I want to go forward with myself and we do need more black people especially young men putting themselves out there to be leaders,” Marcellus Robinson said.

Enrollment has just opened for the October season coming at no cost to those who want to participate. Students can also receive credits and apply that to whatever trade school they chose.

“My vision is to see more of our student’s own work sites using their skills and also giving back to the community,” Robinson said.

To see how your teen can get involved click here.