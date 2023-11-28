HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The first Tuesday after Thanksgiving is ‘Travel Deal Tuesday,’ with deals taking off, your next trip could cost you less.

Krouse Travel Inc. CEO and Chief Experience Officer Vickie Everhart said she thinks these prices will stay lower for a little while longer.

“The fact that the prices are down right now, and I think honestly, they’re going to stay down for a little while, just because of things that are going on in the world that impacts flight pricing, and the number of people traveling. That is definitely a deal,” said Everhart.

She tells abc27 even though we have had a weekend of one day sales, you don’t need to rush to book this Tuesday, the best advice she can give for saving money is staying prepared.

“One thing I will warn everyone about is that sometimes in preparation for the Black Friday pricing, the base pricing is adjusted so that when there’s a discount, you’re really not getting a discount. Just be worried about that,” said Everhart.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

She said you may see an attractive deal with a low-cost carrier airline but once you add in all other factors, it ends up being more expensive than a flight with a legacy airline like, American.

“You start thinking about the fact that okay, we’re a family of five and we don’t want the kids to be seated separately from us on the airplane. So now we have to pay for the seat assignment. And we have to pay $100 per person for the luggage and so that’s why I’m saying there’s just so many factors you really need to stop and be thoughtful,” said Everhart.