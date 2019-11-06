Midstate woman finds new career in balloon design

Balloons have long been a part of celebrations but usually as a backdrop.

Kate Hicks is taking them to center stage, putting together displays across the Midstate.

“I was planning a party for my next door neighbor, saw a balloon garland but didn’t have time to make it,” she says. “It stayed stuck in my head so for Thanksgiving, I did a photo booth backdrop. People saw it and liked it, so I started making more.”

Now, not even a year later, Hicks has created Whimsy and Wild. She runs the company by herself but says with the amount of growth she has seen over the last six months, she may be able to expand soon.

“Instagram just really made my business flourish,” says Hicks.

Using balloons, Hicks strings together mini garlands, wreaths, rings and wall displays to be part of birthday parties, baby showers, weddings and more.

















If displayed inside, Hicks’ designs can last for weeks since they are made with high-quality balloons.

Outside in cooler weather they can last a week.