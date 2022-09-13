HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Midtown Scholar Bookstore will be hosting the 10th Annual Harrisburg Book Festival this fall.
The festival will be taking place from October 19 to October 23. Over the course of the five-day festival, the power of storytelling and necessity of literature will be celebrated in our city. All of the events at this festival will be free and open to the public.
This is the first in-person book festival since 2019. More information about the book festival can be found here.
The festival is located at the Midtown Scholar Bookstore, 1302 North Third Street in Harrisburg.
Many top authors have made their way to the Annual Harrisburg Book Festival. Not only will there be authors making special appearances, but there will also be a outdoor tent sale where over 20,000 book will be available for purchase at great prices. There will also be activities such as children’s day programming, blind-date-with-a-book, literary trivia, and the grand opening of the rare book and collectibles building.
More details about the festival can be found below:
Featured Authors
- Joshua Prager, Pulitzer Prize Finalist and Journalist
- Jill Filipovic, International Journalist
- Peniel E. Joseph, Renowned Historian
- Lauren Castillo, Caldecott Honor-Winning Children’s Illustrator
- Kimi Cunningham Grant, Bestselling Local Author
- Nora McInerny, Renowned Podcast Host and Bestselling Author
- Kate Baer, #1 New York Times Bestselling Author
- Ross Gay, Award-Winning Poet
- Steven Williams, Local Author
- Richard Chizmar, #1 New York Times bestselling author
Outdoor tent sale
- Over 20,000 used books priced at $1 to $3
- It will take place at 3rd and Verbeke Streets adjacent to the Broad Street Market
- The sale will run from Wednesday, October 19 through Sunday, October 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day
Rooftop Literary Trivia
- Rooftop Literary Trivia and a Drag Show will take place at the Millworks
- It will be hosted by Harrisburg’s own Miss Anita
- Seating is first come, first served
- The event is Wednesday, October 19 at 6 p.m.
Children’s Day
- Children’s day will take place Saturday, October 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- It features face painting, bookstore scavenger hunt, live illustrations, story times, book signings, and a visit from Rascal (City Island’s mascot)
- Hosted by Harrisburg’s own Ellen Min
Grand Opening of the Collectibles Building
- The collectibles building is located at 1306 North Third Street, next to the bookstore
- There will be rare and antiquarian books, vintage ephemera, old postcards, Victorian maps, and even more
- Open Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sponsors include:
- Messiah University School of Arts, Culture, and Society
- Millersville University College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences
- AAUW Harrisburg
- Susquehanna Department of English and Create Writing
- Lebanon Valley College Department of English and Creative Writing
- Commonwealth Charter Academy
- UPMC Pinnacle
- HACC, Harrisburg Area’s Community College
- Harrisburg University
- Elizabethtown College Department of English and Creative Writing