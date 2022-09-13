HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Midtown Scholar Bookstore will be hosting the 10th Annual Harrisburg Book Festival this fall.

The festival will be taking place from October 19 to October 23. Over the course of the five-day festival, the power of storytelling and necessity of literature will be celebrated in our city. All of the events at this festival will be free and open to the public.

This is the first in-person book festival since 2019. More information about the book festival can be found here.

The festival is located at the Midtown Scholar Bookstore, 1302 North Third Street in Harrisburg.

Many top authors have made their way to the Annual Harrisburg Book Festival. Not only will there be authors making special appearances, but there will also be a outdoor tent sale where over 20,000 book will be available for purchase at great prices. There will also be activities such as children’s day programming, blind-date-with-a-book, literary trivia, and the grand opening of the rare book and collectibles building.

More details about the festival can be found below: