TODAY: Few Showers, Mainly After 4p. Hi 64. Winds: W 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Cooler, Few Lingering Showers. Lo 39. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Chilly & Breezy. Hi 49. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

We got some much needed rain yesterday with most spots picking up over an inch! The steady rain is gone this morning but we aren’t totally done with rain. A weaker disturbance will zip through along the front and bring us some additional showers, but mainly late this afternoon and this evening. The bulk of the day will be dry and mild with near-steady temperatures in the low to mid 60s!

Much cooler air finally moves in tonight behind the front with overnight lows dipping to near 40. Highs won’t get out of the 40s Sunday and it will stay breezy with northwest winds 10-15 mph. Lake effect snow showers are expected across the western tier of the state, and it’s not impossible that a few flakes reach our far western mountainous areas.

This cooler pattern locks in for next week. Highs won’t get out of the 40s with overnight lows near 30 most nights! There are some hints of a gulf system moving north late Tuesday-Tuesday night. That could bring us some light rain or perhaps a mix to some areas if enough cold air is present. It looks like this chilly pattern will continue into early Thanksgiving week, so get those furnaces ready!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo