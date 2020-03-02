Mild and damp start to the work week

TODAY: Stray PM Showers, Mild! Hi 60. Winds: S 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Stray Showers. Lo 44.

TUESDAY: Scattered Light Showers. Hi 63.

Yesterday brought a taste of mild temperatures back to Central PA and that will continue to start the new work week. A warm front moving in today will spark some stray light showers later today. Temperatures will make a run at 60 degrees this afternoon as clouds increase. Any rain today should be light and likely amount to less than 0.10″. Tonight will be cloudy with a stray shower or two. Temperatures will stay on the mild side, in the mid 40s.

A higher chance for scattered showers will come tomorrow as a cold front pushes through. Rainfall totals will be on the light side again, with only a quarter to a half inch of rain expected through Tuesday. Highs will be in the 60s tomorrow too, keeping the mild temperatures around. Wednesday will bring clearing and breezy conditions with slightly cooler air moving in for the end of the week. We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara